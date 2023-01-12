Twitter has introduced a new ‘For you’ tab on the Home page, making it the default. It shares the same name as Tik Tok’s home feed. The algorithm-driven tab is accompanied by a ‘Following’ tab to its right, which can be accessed with a swipe.

This effectively splits Twitter’s Home page into two separate feeds. The second tab will show the latest updates from accounts that a user follows. It was formerly known as the ‘Latest Tweets’ tab.

See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended "For you" or Tweets from the accounts you're "Following." — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

The update is being initially rolled out to iOS users. A screenshot shows what the update looks like on the mobile app on iOS.

With this move, Twitter replaces the star button on the upper right corner of the home page, letting users switch between the two feeds.

Users who set their timelines to show the latest tweets will no longer be shown a reverse-chronological feed upon opening the app. Currently, the old interface is still available on Android and the desktop version.

On December 20, 2022, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the change being in the works.

Couldn't agree more! We're making this change soon.



Main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending and topics that you follow. Twitter search nav already sorta does this after you search. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

