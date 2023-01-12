Apple Inc. is working on bringing touch screens to Mac computers, a Bloomberg report stated. The tech giant could launch a touch screen MacBook Pro in 2025, it said.

The laptop would retain its traditional design, including the trackpad and keyboard. However, the screen would be able to support touch input and gestures, “just like an iPhone or iPad,” as per the report.

The revamp would also allow a shift from liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, it stated, which is currently used by iPhones and Apple Watches. These screens would offer improved brightness and colour and might be seen in the iPad Pro in 2024.

According to the report, the first touchscreen Macs would likely use macOS, as Apple is not actively working to combine iPadOS and macOS.

Apple could also extend touch support to more Mac models over time.

A recent report suggested that Apple is set to upgrade the Apple Watch display in 2025, from OLED tech to micro-OLED.

