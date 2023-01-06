Tiktok has recently added video-scrubbing thumbnails in order to ramp up its video features. The latest thumbnail feature to Tiktok allows users to find a specific part of a long video and jump to it. The latest introduction to Tiktok was spotted by social media consultant, Matt Navarra, who thereby took to Twitter to tease the feature.

FINALLY… TikTok added video scrubbing thumbnails! 👀🔎



Makes it easier to find the bit you're looking for in longer videos



h/t my 13 year old daughter pic.twitter.com/DpyjNoz5dE — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 5, 2023

The video-scrubbing thumbnail feature on Tiktok is set to roll out this week, it might not be available for all users. Reports suggest that the new addition is currently only available for newer uploads.

Tiktok video-scrubbing thumbnails. | Photo Credit: -