Google Street View is a Google Maps feature that allows users to view and explore street-level imagery of locations. The feature was first introduced by the tech giant in 2007. Users will have to enable the street layer view in Google Maps.

Follow these steps after enabling street view layer in Google Maps:

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Tap and hold on a location you want to drop a pin.

Step 3: Click on the place from the bottom of your screen.

Step 4: Scroll and select the picture that has a ‘street view’ label.

Google Maps Street View

Step 5: Scroll to experience the Street View feature.

The feature is accessible on Android, iOS, and the web.

