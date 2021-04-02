Social Media

Twitter is working on expanding Spaces to web

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on April 02, 2021

Twitter is working on bringing its experimental audio chat rooms Twitter Spaces to desktop web browsers, as per reports.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first tweeted about Spaces’ expansion to desktop stating that Twitter was working on preview cards for the same on the web.

“Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app,” Wong had tweeted.

A Twitter Spaces developer (@magusnn) last month had also shared some examples for the entry point to Spaces on the web (via The Verge). The designs showed how Spaces might look like on the platform.

Twitter confirmed to The Verge that it is actively working on the feature for desktop web browsers.

The social media major had begun testing Spaces on iOS in December in public beta with features and changes being added to the platform based on user feedback. Last month, it expanded the test to Android.

Twitter is planning to officially roll out the product soon.

In a Spaces session hosted by Twitter India communications lead, Keya Madhvani Singh, last month, the Spaces team including Davis, Maya Gold Patterson, Staff Product Designer and Danny Singh, Staff Researcher at Twitter discussed the idea behind the platform along and shared the team’s focus for the platform moving forward.

The team has been working on adding more features to Spaces including a scheduling feature and a recording feature.

Published on April 02, 2021

Twitter
