Twitter is working on expanding Spaces to web

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter is working on expanding Spaces to web
Twitter is working on bringing its experimental audio chat rooms Twitter Spaces to desktop web browsers, as per reports.
App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first tweeted about Spaces’ expansion to desktop stating that Twitter was working on preview cards for the same on the web.
“Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app,” Wong had tweeted.
A Twitter Spaces developer (@magusnn) last month had also shared some examples for the entry point to Spaces on the web (via The Verge). The designs showed how Spaces might look like on the platform.
Twitter confirmed to The Verge that it is actively working on the feature for desktop web browsers.
The social media major had begun testing Spaces on iOS in December in public beta with features and changes being added to the platform based on user feedback. Last month, it expanded the test to Android.
Twitter is planning to officially roll out the product soon.
In a Spaces session hosted by Twitter India communications lead, Keya Madhvani Singh, last month, the Spaces team including Davis, Maya Gold Patterson, Staff Product Designer and Danny Singh, Staff Researcher at Twitter discussed the idea behind the platform along and shared the team’s focus for the platform moving forward.
The team has been working on adding more features to Spaces including a scheduling feature and a recording feature.
