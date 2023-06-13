The Government, on Tuesday, said former Twitter Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Jack Dorsey has “lied” about the Indian government putting pressure on the social medial platform and threatening to shut it down during the farmers’ protest.

“This is an outright lie by @jack (Dorsey) - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history Facts and truth @twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact, they were in non-compliance with the law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied...No one went to jail nor was twitter “shutdown,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said.

The Minister was responding to Dorsey, claiming during an interview with YouTube channel Breaking Points on Monday, that “during the farmer protest Indian government pressurised us (Twitter) and said we will shut down Twitter in India, raid the homes of your employees if you don’t listen to us”.

During the interview, when asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments, Dorsey replied that “India for example...India is one of the countries, which had many requests around farmers’ protests, around particular journalists, which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways, such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’...And this is India, a democratic country.”

Dorsey stepped down from Twitter’s board last year.

However, in a rebuttal, Chandrasekhar tweeted saying Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law and it behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it.

“India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India. During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake. Government of India was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news,” he tweeted.

Chandrasekhar further said that such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the US.

“To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring the compliance of Indian laws. There is ample evidence now in public domain about Jacks twitter’s arbitrary, blatantly partisan and discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period,” he said.

He also noted that “Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using “deamplify” and deplatforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Art 14,19 of our constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation.”

“Our government’s policies remain clear for all Intermediaries operating in India - compliance with laws to ensure Internet is Safe & Trusted, Accountable,” the Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, had announced a repeal of the three controversial farm laws after thousands of farmers protested and camped at Delhi’s border against the three laws. Modi also admitted the government’s failure in convincing farmers and appealed to them to call off their year-long protest. The three laws were later withdrawn, in the winter session of Parliament.

