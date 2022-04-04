Meta-owned WhatsApp has banned 14,26,000 Indian accounts between February 1 and 28, the company’s latest transparency report said. The report is published under Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

According to the ninth monthly report for February 2022, the platform received 335 grievance reports, including 194 ban appeals. “An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number,” the report said.

In January 2022, WhatsApp banned 18,58,000 Indian accounts. The action was taken — based on the company’s abuse detection approach — in response to grievances reported by users in India and for violating the country's laws or WhatsApp's Terms of Service. It also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users via our “Report” feature.

‘User-safety report’

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action was taken by WhatsApp as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” a spokesperson said in a statement confirming the removal of accounts in February.

The spokesperson added that the company has continuously invested in artificial intelligence, and other state-of-art technology, data scientists, and experts, to provide user safety.