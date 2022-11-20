The State Bank of India (SBI) allows senior citizens to receive pension slips on WhatsApp. Customers will have to register to use SBI WhatsApp banking services.

Here’s how to avail SBI WhatsApp service

Step 1: Send ‘Hi’ to +91 9022690226 on WhatsApp.

Step 2: You will receive a message asking you to choose from Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip.

Select the Pension Slip option and mention the month for which you want the slip.

Account holders will also be able to check their account balance and get the mini statement on WhatsApp. However, users have to opt for SBI WhatsApp Banking by sending ‘WAREG’ and the bank account number to 7208933148.

After completing the registration process, individuals will receive a message from SBI on WhatsApp.

