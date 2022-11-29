WhatsApp has denied reports claiming that contacts of 500 million users, including in India, were put up for sale on the internet.

Rejecting the report by Cybernews, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.”

Also read: How to use WhatsApp polls feature on desktop

According to the instant messaging platform, the purported list is a set of phone numbers and not “WhatsApp user information.”

“Additionally, the reporter of the Cybernews article has also tweeted that there is no evidence of a data hack/ leak on WhatsApp,” the WhatsApp spokesperson added.

Cybernews earlier reported that a seller put the database of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users for sale. The report said the data were gathered by the hacker through scraping.

Also read: 500 million users’ data at risk

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit