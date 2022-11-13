WhatsApp recently launched ‘community’ feature that allows its users to club up to 50 WhatsApp groups together, forming a community.
Step 1: Open WhatsApp.
Step 2: Tap the new chat icon at the bottom and select ‘new community.’
Step 3: Tap to get started.
Step 4: Enter the community name and description, and set a profile picture.
Step 5: Now, choose to add existing groups or create a new group.
Step 6: Click to create the group.
According to WhatsApp, users can add up to 50 groups in addition to the announcement group and 5,000 members to a community announcement group.
The features based on Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement include in-chat polls, 32-person video calling feature and groups with up to 1024 users.
