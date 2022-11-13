WhatsApp recently launched ‘community’ feature that allows its users to club up to 50 WhatsApp groups together, forming a community.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap the new chat icon at the bottom and select ‘new community.’

Step 3: Tap to get started.

Step 4: Enter the community name and description, and set a profile picture.

Step 5: Now, choose to add existing groups or create a new group.

Step 6: Click to create the group.

According to WhatsApp, users can add up to 50 groups in addition to the announcement group and 5,000 members to a community announcement group.

The features based on Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement include in-chat polls, 32-person video calling feature and groups with up to 1024 users.

