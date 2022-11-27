WhatsApp announced its plan for a mute shortcut for group chats to its Desktop beta, according to a blogpost in Wabetainfo.

WhatsApp stated that the feature will be rolling out as a future update of the Desktop app version.

WhatsApp shortcut for mute feature | Photo Credit: -

As seen in the screenshot, a mute shortcut will show up within the header of group chats that will allow disable notifications of messages received in the group.

WhatsApp has already released the ability to automatically disable notifications for large groups on WhatsApp beta for Android few days back.

WhatsApp, backed by Meta, said the mute shortcut for group chats feature is under development.

