WhatsApp has introduced a new section for users to access messages that are stored from disappearing chats. This is a tweak to the ‘kept messages’ feature on the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp kept messages section within chats

As per a screenshot shared by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a new section called Kept Messages will appear within chat info. Earlier, messages kept from disappearing were at the risk of being deleted by anyone at any time since all users have control over the same.

“In this section, all kept messages will be listed so everyone in the conversation can easily find them in the future,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

“In addition, when it becomes possible to keep messages from disappearing, the ability to mark messages as starred and the starred messages section within chat info will be removed for disappearing chats,” WABetaInfo added.

The feature is available for select beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. According to WABetaInfo, the rollout will expand to more users in the coming days.

