Instagram allows users to hide their online status, similar to the instant messaging app WhatsApp. Disabling the activity status on the platform will restrict other users from seeing your online status.

Here’s how you can turn-off your activity status:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap on the profile icon at the bottom of your screen.

Step 3: Tap the hamburger icon and click to open the settings.

Step 4: Click on the privacy settings.

Step 5: Scroll down to select activity status.

Step 6: Click to turn off the activity status.

Note: When you turn-off your activity status, you won’t be able to see the activity status of other accounts.

The platform recently announced a dynamic profile picture feature that allows users to flip between a picture and an avatar.

