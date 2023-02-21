WhatsApp has rolled out the picture-in-picture mode for video calls feature on iOS to all users, the platform tracker WABetaInfo revealed.

The instant messaging platform introduced the ability on iOS beta in December last year.

Picture-in-picture mode on WhatsApp iOS

According to WABetaInfo, users can now multitask even during a WhatsApp call without disturbing the video.

Even before expanding the feature, users could multitask while on a video call, but the video will be paused in the background.

Now, the new ability will not interrupt the video.

WABetaInfo said that users have to update the latest WhatsApp version from the App Store or the TestFlight app to experience the ability.

“The ability to use the picture-in-picture mode during a WhatsApp call is finally available for more iOS users. So be sure to update the app from the App Store to check if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account,” WABetaInfo reported.

The platform recently included the ability to attach captions to documents and longer group subjects and descriptions.

