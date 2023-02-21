Google has rolled out a new feature in Gmail that allows admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or a specific list of senders. “You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end-users,” the company said in a workspace update blog post.

Also read: Google Maps on Android to show charging stops for EVs

Warning banners can be turned on or off at the domain and OU level, Google said. The end-users will not have access, and “admin configuration will determine whether you see spam warning banners in Gmail,” the company added.

The tech giant launched a beta of its client-side encryption for Gmail on the web in December 2022 that keeps sensitive data and attachments in email bodies unreadable even to Google servers.

Also read: Gmail creator predicts ChatGPT may destroy Google in two years