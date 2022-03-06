WhatsApp working on allowing poll with end-to-end encryption: Report

WEBONLY

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to create polls for a future update, according to reports.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on big new features following camera UI changes and a new interface when placing voice calls.

The platform is working on the feature that will allow creating polls right within WhatsApp groups.

How it works

As per the screenshot by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask users to enter the question of the poll to send in a WhatsApp group.

Other users can then vote on the answer. It is to be noted that polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups and will be end-to-end encrypted, as per the report. Even the answers will be end-to-end encrypted while only people in the group will be able to see the poll and the results.

The feature is under development.