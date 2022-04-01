WhatsApp’s chatbot to skill SMB owners reach more users

Within four months of launch, Meta’s Business Coach tool and chatbot for WhatsApp was accessed by 150,000 small business owners aimed at providing digital skills and tools to SMBs growing their businesses online with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Going by the feedback, the social media giant will be expanding the reach of this chatbot and making it available in additional languages in the coming months. Currently, it is available in English and Hindi.

India is among the first countries where the tool has been launched, and Meta calls the country a testing ground for some of its most exciting solutions, and demonstrating how Meta is building solutions for Indian SMBs unique needs.

Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Business, India at Meta, “Across metros and smaller towns, India lives and connects on WhatsApp. When we thought about expanding our existing business skilling efforts, we couldn’t think of a more powerful solution than one on WhatsApp. As more small businesses rapidly move to online in India, we understand how critical timely and easily accessible business skills become for them to unlock growth.”

As a free curriculum tool, it features step-by-step courses and tutorials as well as helpful infographics, videos, and audio clips. The learning material is recommended based on the user’s needs and queries, with an option to navigate the curriculum via the menu.

The content was created to assist business owners with multiple queries – from how to create attention-grabbing business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, to how to use Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate effectively with clients.

Neharika Sethi Mehra, Co-Founder, Tilohri, “I found the Meta Business Coach extremely useful and insightful. I was pleasantly surprised at how the content was not just text, but was supported with pictures and emojis that make it interactive and engaging. It is a perfect tool for beginners as well as experienced players! Extremely user-friendly and the multilingual option makes it easy to use for those who prefer Hindi.”