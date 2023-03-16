South India contributes more than 50 per cent of the total subscription for the homegrown video streaming platform Zee5, according to its Chief Business Officer, Manish Kalra.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Kalra mentioned some of Zee5’s recent Tamil web series, including ‘Ayali’ and ‘Vilangu,’ have entered the 100 million streaming club.

“Last year, we did 28 contents in Tamil and this year we will do 16-20 Tamil contents, which includes movies, originals and web series,” Kalra said.

Highlighting that there is a significant increase in Tamil Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) viewers, Kalra said, Zee5 clocked a 54 per cent increase in viewer base and a 63 per cent increase in active user base in the Tamil region over the last year. Th e watch time for Tamil content per day increased by 23 per cent.

He also added that while the industry is growing at 19 per cent CAGR on subscriptions, Zee5 is seeing three times that growth in the South.

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer – South, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said for 2023, the platform has a strong pipeline of Tamil content such as SR Prabhakaran’s political thriller ‘Sengalam’ and web series ‘Indham Vedham’ besides a host of post-theatrical releases including director Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai (Part 1 & 2).