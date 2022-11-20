Instagram, owned by Meta, is one of the most popular apps used across the world. Instagram continues to receive updates every interval now and then.

Recently, Instagram introduced Avatars and it is now been used often. Meta avatars were only available in chats for usage on Instagram, and now they can be used to share reels on the platform.

One can share reels and react with a Meta avatar. The Meta avatar feature on Instagram appears to be recently added and many users can use them.

Share reels with Avatars

Open Instagram on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Open the reel section and head on to the reel that you want to share in direct message or personal chat. You can also choose to share posts.

Click on the Share button.

Choose the account or person to share the reel or post with.

Once you choose to send, the Avatar button on the right-side next to the ‘write a message’ will appear. Tap on it.

All the Meta Avatar stickers will then appear, and you can select any Avatar reaction with just a tap.

