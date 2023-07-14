Subex, a provider of fraud management solutions, has said its Fraud Management solution was now available on Google Cloud.

The collaboration brings together Subex’s expertise in fraud management, with Google Cloud’s scalability, reliability, security, and advanced analytics. Telecommunication companies can now leverage Subex Fraud Management on Google Cloud to enhance their fraud detection and prevention capabilities.

Google Cloud’s analytics capabilities enable the analysis of vast amounts of data in near real-time, empowering fraud management systems to accurately detect and identify potential fraudulent activities. Additionally, businesses can benefit from significant cost savings and improved productivity by utilising the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) for efficient resource allocation and simplified management. Subex’s share price was up 19.97 per cent at Rs 33.94 at 2:19 p.m. on BSE.