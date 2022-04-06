Swiggy, Zomato down during lunch hour

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy faced a ‘technical glitch’, leading to a temporary outage in several cities on Wednesday afternoon.
Users reported issues with the apps, including trouble logging in and tracking orders.
Many took to social media to highlight the outage.
Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages with internet services, received over 3,500 reports of technical issues faced with the Zomato app at around 2 pm. Over 800 users reported trouble with the Swiggy app at around 2:20 pm.
Zomato’s Twitter handle @zomatocare posted in response to user queries that it was facing a technical glitch. Swiggy, too, tweeted similarly.
The exact cause and scale of the outage remains unknown as of now.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.