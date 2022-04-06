Swiggy, Zomato down during lunch hour

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy faced a ‘technical glitch’, leading to a temporary outage in several cities on Wednesday afternoon.

Users reported issues with the apps, including trouble logging in and tracking orders.

Many took to social media to highlight the outage.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages with internet services, received over 3,500 reports of technical issues faced with the Zomato app at around 2 pm. Over 800 users reported trouble with the Swiggy app at around 2:20 pm.

Zomato’s Twitter handle @zomatocare posted in response to user queries that it was facing a technical glitch. Swiggy, too, tweeted similarly.

Suddenly, I couldn't access Zomato after the order was placed#ZomatoDown — Subrahmanyam Vemuri (@Subuvemuri) April 6, 2022

Hi there, we're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon.



^Vivek — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022

Hi Subrahmanyam, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon. — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

The exact cause and scale of the outage remains unknown as of now.