Adobe has introduced Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production.

As teams and organizations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems.

Frame.io V4 is designed to meet the complex needs of creative teams delivering personalized content at scale by centralizing feedback, helping to reduce rounds of revisions and accelerating the delivery of media assets, said the company.

The next generation of Frame.io, announced ahead of the 2024 NAB Show, will begin to roll out today in beta for Frame.io Free and Pro customers, and is planned to launch later this year for Team and Enterprise customers.

“As the demand for all content types – from video and images to design and documents – continues to skyrocket, the needs of Frame.io’s community have evolved. Companies, brands and individuals all need one unified platform that streamlines how teams and stakeholders come together to ideate, collaborate and create, no matter the creative project,” said Emery Wells, Co-Founder of Frame.io, and VP, Creative Product Group at Adobe.

With all-new workflow management capabilities, anchored by metadata framework and smart folder system called Collections, V4 introduces a cloud-based platform that is fully customizable, powerful and flexible enough to facilitate any creative workflow – for video, and beyond.

File transfer, media asset review and approval, sharing, and presentations have undergone a complete transformation in V4, offering users a more powerful and intuitive platform for their most demanding creative projects.