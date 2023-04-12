Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit as India's top IT exporter saw firm demand for digital services despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The company's net profit rose 14.8 per cent to ₹11,392 crore ($1.39 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from ₹9,926 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of ₹11,013 core, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

TCS is the first among its peers to report quarterly earnings, setting the tone for an industry that is staring at a recession in its major markets, the U.S. and Europe, and turmoil in the U.S. banking sector.

The company is also seeing a CEO transition - it named K Krithivasan as the CEO-designate in place of Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned in March.

The revenue from operations rose about 17 per cent to ₹59,162 crore.