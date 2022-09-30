Several candidates who had been offered jobs by top IT firms — Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra — say the offer letter have been revoked after the companies delaying the onboarding process for months. They have been given no clarification on the grounds of rejection as well, claim students.

Pavitra*, an engineering graduate from Bhopal, received a rejection mail from Infosys on September 28, six months after receiving the offer. “It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void,” read the email sent to her, reviewed by businessline. However, Pavitra says she has fulfilled all of the mentioned criteria — 60 per cent marks in classes 10, 12 and undergraduate course. “In fact, my grades are above the required percentage. Despite all this, I received a rejection mail,” she says.

Similarly, Bhavna*, a Computer Science graduate from Vijaynagar, received a rejection mail from Wipro, four months after receiving a job offer. The mail, reviewed by businessline, says: “... We cannot take your candidature forward as you have not been compliant to Wipro’s assessment guidelines.”

“I have been rejected even after fulfilling all the grade criteria and submitting all documents. The company has not given any clarification about the grounds of rejection,” she rues.

Vivek*, who got an offer from Tech Mahindra three months ago, too, got a rejection mail on September 22. He was rejected on the grounds of non-clearance of a certification test. “The company had mandated completion of 12 courses as part of the joining process. Despite completing them and getting certification, I was rejected,” says Vivek, while also adding that the rejection mail was sent after he was subjected to an exam, which the company had said was to assess students’ capabilities and suitability before assigning a domain to them.

businessline also spoke to several other candidates facing similar issues from the said companies.

Wipro, in its statement, said, “Wipro can confirm that it will honour all offer letters that have been made to deserving candidates, in a phased manner.” However, Infosys and Tech Mahindra did not respond to queries sent by businessline at the time of publication.

businessline had earlier reported that IT firms had delayed the onboarding process of new recruits by 3-4 months. Several students had taken to LinkedIn to voice their grievances. The operating margins and deal wins of IT firms have been on a downward trend. The margins are under pressure due to wage hikes and supply-side pressure. Concerns about a possible slowdown in the West affecting the revenue growth momentum and deal wins have also surfaced off late.

(*Names changed)