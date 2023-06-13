IT major Tech Mahindra has set up a think tank for Artificial Intelligence,CP Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra said. “The think tank is set to work with academia and government to figure out how we can “apply” human and machine intelligence to boost innovation and transform India,” Gurnani added.
This comes after Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani had strongly reacted to OpenAI founder Sam Altman’s comments that Indian companies cannot compete with their American counterparts on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Altman later clarified that his comments were taken out of context, “the question was about competing with us with $10 million, which I really do think is not going to work. But I still said try! However, I think it’s the wrong question (sic),” said Altman in a tweet.
IT companies are jumping on the global AI train, hoping to leverage the technology in the Indian context.