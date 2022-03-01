Tech Mahindra signs multi-year contract with AWS for NetOps.ai platform

Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced it had signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help power its cloud-based software-driven platform, netOps.ai.

NetOps.ai is an automation and intelligent managed services platform based on cloud-native principles that helps carriers achieve business outcomes by reducing the time to market and enabling new revenue streams with 5G.

Tech Mahindra’s netOps.ai, is designed to accelerate 5G network adoption, by automating the network life cycle of certified and benchmarked network functions. With netOps.ai, Communication Service Providers can reduce the total cost of operations and accelerate network cloud transformation on AWS.

Manish Mangal, Global Business Head, 5G & Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Carriers globally are deploying cloud-native 5G networks that are driving significant transformation of existing network infrastructure and operations support tools. NetOps.ai provides a seamless approach for such transformation journeys. Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate the journey to the networks of the future”.

Adolfo Hernandez, Vice President, Global Telco Business Unit at AWS added, “AWS is committed to accelerating Telco Network Transformation for our customers by building innovative cloud-native infrastructure solutions in 5G Core and RAN domains. We are excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to help our customers achieve their business objective of velocity, costs, and quality.”