TechM creates new policies for LGBTQ+ employees

Eager to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Tech Mahindra has introduced employee policies such as ‘same-sex’ adoption leave and extended its bereavement leave.

Unveiling several initiatives to expand its diversity & inclusion (D&I) policy, the company has introduced greater flexibility in its ‘work from home’ policy for new parents and support groups for returning mothers, cancer patients and survivors.

“The new policies are aimed at creating an inclusive workplace for all employees,” the company said in a statement, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community, new parents, and others.

Tech Mahindra aims to encourage new parents to spend more time with their family in the first year of parenthood by providing greater flexibility.

As part of the new policy, same-sex couples will be able to avail themselves of 12 weeks of paid adoption leave.

Bereavement leave of three days will also be offered to same-sex partners.

Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “Today, the employees demand a user and customer-like experience, as well as a great human experience. At Tech Mahindra, we live by the formula of HX = f (UX, CX, EX,… ) that is, human experience is a function of (user experience, customer experience, employee experience). Human experience (HX) underscores every step of our interaction journey.”