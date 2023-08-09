With a view to developing the IT industry in tier-II cities, the Telangana government has opened an IT Tower in Nizamabad, which is 175 km away from Hyderabad.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the 55,000-sq park, with 15 companies setting up their base there.

“Besides housing IT companies, the Tower will have a facility for the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) Centre and RGUKT (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies) Basara’s Innovation Hub,” Rama Rao said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the facility, the Minister said the State already opened up Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahaboobnagar, and Siddipet for IT development, expanding the industry into the tier-II and tier-III cities.

“Soon, the IT Tower in Nalgonda will be inaugurated and an IT tower will come up in Adilabad,” a senior State government official said.

