The Department of Telecommunications Secretary has called all the telecom service providers (TSPs) to discuss quality of services (QoS) as the department is still getting several complaints on call drops and slow Internet services.

According to sources, Secretary K Rajaraman has called the TSPs on Wednesday who is likely to direct them to improve services.

Over the past few months, complaints about call drops and call failures are on the rise, especially in the areas where the TSPs are switching from 4G to 5G. This is prompting government to step in to direct the TSPs to maintain the quality of their services.

Also read Internet communication companies to come under licensing ambit

“A meeting has been called on December 28 to discuss the issues,” a government source told businessline.

Since the roll out of 5G, especially by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, there has been consumer complaints of constant call drops in various areas across the country and therefore, the government wants them to remind telcos again to maintain the quality of services, the official said.

The DoT has also written and held discussions earlier with sector regulator TRAI to urgently look into the matter of call drops and slow Internet.

Although the monitoring of quality of services falls under the domain of TRAI, the DoT is stepping into the matter as an advisory role since it is an important consumer issue.

Airtel and Jio have started rolling out 5G services in various circles across the country at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

The 5G services will allow faster access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and many more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit