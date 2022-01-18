Telegram resolves issues after temporary global outage

Messaging platform Telegram faced a temporary global outage for a few hours on Monday night.

Users across the globe including in India began facing issues with the platform on Monday evening. Users were unable to access the platform, seeing error messages such as “updating” or “connecting.”

‘#Telegram’ and ‘#Telegramdown” hashtags began trending on Twitter.

User reports spike

According to Downdetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, user reports related to the platform spiked at around 7:44 pm IST in India.

At around 8:30 pm IST, it had received around 4,500 user reports regarding issues with Telegram. 46 per cent users reported issues with the app while 36 per cent reported issues with server connection.

Telegram acknowledged the problem, citing connectivity issues in few countries, adding that the app was back up.

“Users in East Asia, Indonesia, India and Australia could have experienced some connection problems. Sorry! Everything’s back to normal now,” Telegram Messenger tweeted from its official account at 9:41 pm IST.

It did not provide further details regarding the exact issue.