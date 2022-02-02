Toonz Media Group to revive animation show SWAT-KATS

Animation company Toonz Media Group is all set to revive the iconic ’90s animation show SWAT-KATS.

Toonz has teamed up with show creators Christian and Yvon Tremblay (Tremblay Bros) to co-produce a new series of SWAT-KATS, 28 years after the original series was produced. The cult animation show features high-flying anthropomorphic feline fighters.

The new series, SWAT-KATS Revolution, targeted at five- to 11-year-olds, will include a slew of new characters alongside the classic protagonists and villains.

It will also feature a range of futuristic arsenals, including a new jet fighter plane for the heroes, and cutting-edge vehicles and gadgets.

“ SWAT-KATS is easily one of the all-time classics in animation. It is a privilege for Toonz to revive this iconic show after all these years. We see tremendous potential for the property in the new context and among new audiences. We cannot wait to bring to life the new series under the supervision of Christian and Yvon”, says P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group.

SWAT-KATS Revolution is set in the fictional mega-metropolis of Megakat City, where the two vigilante heroes fight off evil powers to keep their city from becoming a dystopian world. The series will be distributed worldwide by Toonz.

SWAT-KATS first aired in September 1993 and was admired for its bold and eye-catching animation style, power-packed action, and energetic rock-and-roll background score besides its iconic theme music.