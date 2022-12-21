Viacom18 Media Private Ltd (Viacom18) has bagged the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This will also include non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The broadcaster said it will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region. In recent times, it has been bolstering it’s sports content with rights for FIFA and digital rights for IPL till 2027.

Sporting culture

“The Olympic Movement is getting stronger in India, buoyed by tremendous medal-winning performances by Indian athletes and their inspiring stories, a growing sporting culture and an exponentially increased access to top-level content for millions of Indian sporting fans on their devices,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024,” he added

The announcement was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

The IOC works with media companies around the world to ensure viewers across the world can access the Olympic Games.

Partnerships

The Olympic media partnerships also contribute valuable revenue that ensures the long-term financial security of the Olympic Movement.

“The IOC retains just 10 per cent of these revenue, with the rest being distributed to support the staging of the Olympic Games, promote the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement, and assist with the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5,” the statement added.