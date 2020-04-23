Vodafone Idea ties up with Paytm to launch ‘Recharge Saathi’

Vodafone Idea and Paytm, a digital payments and financial services platform, have launched ‘Recharge Saathi’ programme which helps individuals and small businesses to earn an additional income.

The programme will enable any Paytm customers (following a registration) to start selling Vodafone and Idea recharges on Paytm app, the company said in a statement.

They can start selling mobile recharges by downloading and registering on the Paytm app. Vodafone Idea will also give an assured cashback to merchant partners for multiple recharges.

Individuals and small businesses — such as pharmacists, milk booth operators, newspaper vendors and individuals — would be able to earn up to ₹5,000 every month under the programme.

“This partnership will enable digitally-connected individuals and small businesses to sell recharges and earn a livelihood,” said Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director at Vodafone Idea.