Vodafone is expected to post a marginal 0.4 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 10,700 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 10,656 crore in the first quarter of the same financial year.

Analysts estimate that the telecom operator is likely to reduce losses by 3.7 per cent to Rs 7,550 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 7,840 crore in Q1.

EBIDTA is likely to remain flat at Rs 4,175 crore (Rs 4,178 crore) in the period under review.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), that measures how much revenue a company generates from each customer over a set period of time, is estimated to improve by 1.4 per cent to Rs 141 from Rs 139.

Though there is expected to be some improvement in ARPU, the margin is expected to remain flat at 39 per cent in the current quarter.