WhatsApp is planning to introduce an automatic toggle feature to the share status updates to Facebook feature, as per Wabetainfo. Earlier this month, WhatsApp said that it is working on the manual option of the share status update feature.

WhatsApp beta Android users will be able to share status on Facebook automatically when the toggle is enabled within the app settings. WhatsApp also said that when the feature is released, users can still have complete control over their status updates as they can choose which ones to share and which ones to keep private. In case users wish to share specific status updates with their Facebook Story audience, without leaving WhatsApp, can enable this option from within the status privacy settings. For sure, they can also disable the feature at any point if they no longer wish to share their status updates on Facebook Stories.

WhatsApp status share to Facebook feature is optional, so users will be able to choose if to enable the option, and it is disabled by default as shown in the screenshot.

For both Android and iOS, the feature is under development and there is no exact time for roll out.

