WhatsApp is working on an optional feature for users to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the option will be disabled by default within the status privacy settings. WABetaInfo reported that the feature is under development in iOS beta and will be available in a future update.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on an optional feature that allows users to share their status updates to Facebook Stories without leaving WhatsApp, available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/1E27htcI7Npic.twitter.com/nHKKGjCNBE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 7, 2023

WhatsApp feature to share Facebook Stories

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform has introduced the ability for users to add contacts or edit their information within the app on Android beta.

WhatsApp beta for Android gets a new feature to add and edit contacts within the app!



WhatsApp beta for Android introduced a new feature that allows users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app!https://t.co/HFWCV0yoakpic.twitter.com/utZfg87j0C — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 8, 2023

WhatsApp ability to add contact within app

To check the availability of the feature, users will have to head to the contacts list within WhatsApp and select the option “New contact.” Meaning, users can also add unknown numbers to their contact list.

“The ability to add and edit contacts within the app is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days,” WABetaInfo reported.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit