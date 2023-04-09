WhatsApp is working on an optional feature for users to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the option will be disabled by default within the status privacy settings. WABetaInfo reported that the feature is under development in iOS beta and will be available in a future update.
Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform has introduced the ability for users to add contacts or edit their information within the app on Android beta.
To check the availability of the feature, users will have to head to the contacts list within WhatsApp and select the option “New contact.” Meaning, users can also add unknown numbers to their contact list.
“The ability to add and edit contacts within the app is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days,” WABetaInfo reported.