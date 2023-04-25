Apple has recently laid out its plan for a new iPhone concentrated app to help with physical and mental health issues, as reported by Wall Street Journal. The move comes in-line with Apple’s efforts to improve mental health.

Apple’s new journaling app, code-named ‘Jurassic’, will allow users to track their daily activities through the app, like they do in the existing Health App. The app also claims to compete with other journaling apps, like Day One for Apple users which has grown popular over time. Day One allows users to track and record both thoughts and activities.

As per a document viewed by WSJ, Apple believes that journaling supports both mental and physical wellness. It will track a person’s daily behaviour to analyse a typical day, time spent by a person at home and elsewhere, or if a day is unusual than normal days.

WSJ said the documents also read, the Apple journaling app will have much more in it, including access to text messages and phone calls, to provide more user data for accurate functioning of the app. In addition, the journaling app will offer a personalisation feature to highlight potential topics for users to write about, like workouts, documents stated. The new app will also offer “All Day People Discovery” to detect a person’s physical proximity to other people, and Apple distinguish between friends outside work and colleagues.

All the data will be on-device, safeguarded, and private. Apple said that security will be their utmost aim when developing the app. The documents also stated that journaling suggestions will remain in the system for four weeks post which they will be removed automatically.

The app will be compatible with all devices running on iOS 17 and can be announced in June’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) or later. There’s no confirmation on when exactly Apple is planing to launch the app.

