Google Cloud team has recently gained a new engineering team which was responsible to look after the works of artificial intelligence (AI), as informed by a spokesperson to The Information media.

Google’s move follows to compete with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services in AI technology.

All this while, it seemed that Google’s Bard was struggling to compete with Microsoft’s Bing AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which saw success overnight, and threatens Google’s long-term dominance dominance over search engine.

Apart from this, last week, Google also merged its two AI research labs, DeepMind and Google Brain to speed up AI-related work.