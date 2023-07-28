WhatsApp is rolling out new tools for safety and security for the Android version of the app, as per a recent blog on Wabetainfo.

As per the screenshot above, WhatsApp will prompt a new screen the first time a user receives a message from an unknown number. With the upcoming tools, WhatsApp provides more options that a user can opt for once they receive such messages. They can block unknown contacts or report them.

In addition, the social networking platform also provides users with some information regarding security and safety by checking the profile name, the profile photo, and the country code of the phone number.

Not only will the new safety tools highlight information about what users can do when receiving a message from unknown contacts, but also keep read receipts private. This feature is especially useful when dealing with messages from unknown contacts and the “read receipts” option is enabled.

These tools are already available for some beta users of the app on Android.