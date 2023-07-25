WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to initiate a group call with up to 15 participants, as per a latest blog in Wabetainfo. Earlier, a group call can add up to 32 participants but could only be initiated with 7 users.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature for some beta users of the app on iOS.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp now allows users to chat with unknown numbers

With the latest feature, users can select up to 15 other participants to initiate a group call. Once the call begins, those participants can join anytime.

To note, it is possible to choose up to 15 people for the initial call, group calls can still have up to 32 participants in total.

The recent development from WhatsApp is aimed at provide customers with more convenience when picking up participants for a group call.