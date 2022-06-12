WhatsApp to detect if a user has do not disturb mode enabled on iOS

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will detect if a user has enabled the do not disturb mode to help users better understand why they missed calls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta owned messaging platform will support the iOS 15 API that has the ability to detect whether the do not disturb mode is enabled.

This feature has been detected in the most recent updates of WhatsApp beta for iOS available on TestFlight, as per the report.

How it works

When a user receives a WhatsApp call while their notifications are turned off because the do not disturb mode has been enabled, they will see a new label within the call history. The label will indicate that the call has been missed as it was silenced by the do not disturb mode. The information will not be shared with WhatsApp or with the person calling the user, as per the report.

This feature will only be available to WhatsApp users on at least iOS 15 as this is an iOS 15 API. WhatsApp will be supporting the new API this week. It is planning a new update that will be released on the App Store to roll out the feature to everyone.

Separately, the Meta owned messaging platform has rolled out the ability to send Disappearing Messages across all personal WhatsApp chats. When a user enables disappearing messages, they can set messages to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after the time they are sent.

“The most recent selection only controls new messages in the chat. This setting won’t affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off,” WhatsApp explained in a post.