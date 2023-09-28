The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be conducting comprehensive testing of the Cell Broadcast Alert System in various States in the coming days.

This initiative aims to bolster emergency communication during disasters and prioritise the safety and well-being of our esteemed citizens, the DoT said in a statement adding that emergency alerts are integral part of planned testing process and do not indicate actual emergency.

“As part of this endeavour, tests are being conducted in different States across India, with Punjab being the next State on the testing schedule for September 29. DoT takes ambitious initiative by implementing cell broadcasting across the entire pan-India network of all telecom service providers (TSPs),” it said.

The Cell Broadcast Alert System represents a cutting-edge technology that empowers the government to disseminate critical and time-sensitive disaster management messages to all mobile devices within specified geographical areas, regardless of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

This ensures that crucial emergency information reaches as many individuals as possible promptly. Government agencies and emergency services employ cell broadcast to keep the public informed about potential threats and to provide vital updates during critical situations.

Common applications of cell broadcast include delivering emergency alerts such as severe weather warnings (like tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes), public safety messages, evacuation notices, and other critical information.

“The Cell Broadcast Alert System will undergo rigorous testing across various TSPs. These tests will be conducted periodically in diverse regions throughout the country to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of different mobile operators and cell broadcast systems,” the DoT added.

