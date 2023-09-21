IT major Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal has resigned from his post, according to an exchange filing. The company is appointing Aparna C Iyer as CFO, effective immediately.

Dalal has been with Wipro for 21 years and assumed the position of CFO in 2015. Dalal will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from November 30, 2023.

“I am deeply grateful to Wipro for the multitude opportunities given to me over the last two decades. At this juncture of my career, I am eager to pursue my professional goals outside the organisation,” Dalal said in his resignation letter.

Dalal joined Wipro in 2002 as Manager of Treasury, and since then has served in multiple roles, including Manager and Head of Finance -- Wividus, Senior Manager- Treasury and Investor Relations, CFO - Europe, Global Head of Finance, and CFO, IT Business.

Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board. She joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice-President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

“Aparna is an accomplished, results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders.

She has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Ltd.