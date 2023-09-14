Wipro Limited’s shares were up by 0.80 per cent after the company unveiled its Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Dusseldorf, Germany. This marks the 17th centre of its kind globally, designed to offer specialised cybersecurity services to German and European clients. In response to the escalating threat of cyber-attacks and the growing emphasis on data protection, the centre will provide round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, and remediation support.

As part of Wipro’s collaboration with Microsoft, the CDC will leverage Microsoft’s cybersecurity product suite, including Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Defender for IoT solutions. John Hermans, Head of Europe Cyber Security & Risk Services at Wipro Limited, emphasised, “Cybersecurity is a business differentiator, and our capabilities are expanding to cloud-delivered services, including SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) as well as Operational Technology environments and IoT.”

The shares were up by 0.80 per cent to Rs. 439.35 at 11.25 a.m. on the BSE.