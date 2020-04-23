WNS fourth-quarter profit marginally down

WNS has posted a consolidated net profit of $29.5 million during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, marginally down from $29.7 million posted during the same year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, the company’s Adjusted Net Income (ANI) rose to $42.4 million from $37.8 million in fourth quarter of last year and $40.9 million in third quarter.

The NYSE-listed Business Process Management (BPM) firm’s revenue less repair payments rose 14.1 per cent to $235.8 million from $206.6 million, WNS said in a statement.

For the fiscal ended March 31, WNS’ net profit rose to $116.8 million (from $105.4 million), while ANI rose to $161.4 million from $140.4 million recorded in fiscal 2019.

“While we closed the year with a solid fourth quarter and full year performance, we enter fiscal 2021 in a challenging, uncertain and rapidly changing environment,” WNS Chief Executive Officer Keshav Murugesh said.

“WNS firmly believes that when this pandemic is behind us, we will return to a healthy environment for BPM services,” he added.

The company’s global headcount stood at 44,011 as of March 31, of which Indian headcount was at 28,158, while 53.1 per cent of net revenue was from India (FY19-20).

Due to the volatility and lack of visibility stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, WNS has temporarily suspended its annual guidance. It will provide guidance when visibility improves.