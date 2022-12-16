YouTube took to Twitter to conduct a poll on “what feature do you want the most on ad-supported” on YouTube Music.

YouTube provided with few options like better recommendations, sleep timer, background play, and improvements to lyrics. The YouTube Music poll on Twitter will end in six days.

okay round #2:

what feature do you want the most on ad-supported @youtubemusic?👀



(if we missed anything, let us know in the comments!) — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 15, 2022

Earlier in July, YouTube Music for Android was developing the sleep timer feature that appears in the Now Playing overflow menu.

In October, YouTube said that YouTube Music users can expect “even more Lyric features in the future” after the partnership with MusixMatch to expand the platform.

As of Thursday, background play turned out to be the winner with 54.3 per cent votes.