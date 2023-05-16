Suja Chandy, who previously headed the operations of Nissan Motor Corporation’s first Global Digital Hub in India, has been appointed Managing Director, India of Vancouver (Canada)-headquartered Zafin, a global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions to banks and customer-centric financial institutions.

She is tasked with leading Zafin to achieve its bold ambitions in India, including forming stronger partnerships with the local financial services and technology ecosystem, to accelerate growth, amplify brand presence and attract the best talent in the region. She will be heading the company’s operations from Thiruvananthapuram.

“India has an essential role in enabling Zafin to achieve its goals and long-term success,” said Anugopal Venugopalan, Zafin’s Global Chief Operating Officer. “With her outstanding leadership experience and a track record of delivering results at scale, Suja Chandy will lead our team in India to make great strides in aligning with the company’s priorities and tap into the rapid advancement of innovation in the financial and banking sectors in India.”

Suja Chandy is a proven transformation leader with advisory, operations and delivery experience having held notable positions globally in various organisations including Nissan Digital India LLP, Invest India, KPMG, PWC and CGI.

With close to 600 employees globally, including more than 300 in India, and offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai, Zafin India remains committed to providing industry-leading financial services software solutions that empower banks to optimize operations, drive profitability, and deliver superior customer experiences.