Adani Group stocks started the week under selling pressure with flagship Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) losing 2.5 per cent to trade below ₹1,800 levels on the NSE in early trades

AEL saw heavy volumes of over 4 million shares changing hands in the initial hour of trades.

Among the ten Adani portfolio companies, four hit the lower circuit. Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Power Limited (APL), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) were locked at 5 per cent lower circuit.

Notably, last week Adani Group’s key investor, Paris-based TotalEnergies had put on hold its planned investment of USD 4 billion in Adani Group’s hydrogen projects amidst the allegations by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research. TotalEnergies has investments in four Adani Group entities with total exposure at $3.1 billion.

Adani’s ports arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) traded lower by 1.5 per cent at ₹577. Cements makers Ambuja Cements and ACC lost 4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively to trade at ₹346 and ₹1,832.95, respectively on the NSE.

Adani Group’s FMGC arm, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) traded at ₹415.80, down 4.6 per cent from its previous close.

The media entity under Adani portfolio, NDTV also traded in red losing over 4 per cent to trade below the ₹200 levels.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US-based short-seller, but it impacted the group’s market perception and the stock valuations. Following this, a mega follow-on public offer (FPO) of ₹20,000 crore from the flagship AEL had to be withdrawn. This is believed to impact the group’s growth and capex plans.