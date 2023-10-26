Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported a 7 per cent fall in September quarter net profit to ₹178 crore against ₹192 crore logged in the same period last year, on back of higher cost.

Income increased to ₹391 crore (₹388 crore). Overall expenses were up at ₹154 crore (₹138 crore).

The quarterly average asset under management of mutual fund was up 10 per cent year-on-year at ₹3.11 lakh crore while equity AUM increased by 9 per cent to ₹1.30 lakh crore.

Inflows through monthly SIP was at ₹968 crore in September. It registered about 2.13 lakh new SIP in the September quarter.

Alternate quarterly asset was up by 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.23 crore.

B-30 monthly average AUM increased by 13 per cent to ₹53,100 crore in September and accounted for 17 per cent of total AUM. Passive AUM increased 68 per cent to ₹28,400 crore.