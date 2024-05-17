May 17, 2024 06:53

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 35451.7 crore, +9.2% YoY, and+0.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 6603.9 crore, +16.7% YoY and +7.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.6%, +120 bps YoY and +119 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3124.9 crore, +4.2% YoY and +5% QoQ.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 14768.8 crore, +18.2% YoY, and+143.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 5901.3 crore, +81.8% YoY and +311.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 40%, +1398 bps YoY and +1628 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 4308.7 crore, +52.2% YoY and +241.5% QoQ. Ashika

GAIL (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 32833.2 crore, -1.3% YoY, and-5.6% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 3848.6 crore, +592.5% YoY and -8.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 11.7%, +1005 bps YoY and -38 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 2474.3 crore, +285% YoY and -22.5% QoQ.

Solar Industries India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1610.7 crore, -16.5% YoY, and+12.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 353.7 crore, -1.1% YoY and -0.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 22%, +342 bps YoY and -297 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 242.7 crore, +10% YoY and +9.4% QoQ. Ashika

Info Edge (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 657.4 crore, +8.7% YoY, and+4.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 219.4 crore, +18.3% YoY and +8.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 33.4%, +270 bps YoY and +106 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 88.0 crore, Rs. -503.2 crore YoY and -26.4% QoQ.

Biocon Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 3917.1 crore, +3.8% YoY, and-0.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 842.2 crore, -15.6% YoY and -9.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 21.5%, -493 bps YoY and -194 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 222.9 crore, -46.2% YoY and -70.4% QoQ.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2232.7 crore, +19.3% YoY, and+5.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 291.3 crore, +34.4% YoY and +11.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13%, +147 bps YoY and +67 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 191.4 crore, +38.3% YoY and +14% QoQ. Ashika

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1961.0 crore, +9.5% YoY, and+15.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 203.6 crore, -3.7% YoY and +35.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.4%, -142 bps YoY and +153 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 133.4 crore, +1.4% YoY and +56.1% QoQ.

V-Guard Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1342.8 crore, +17.9% YoY, and+15.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 127.9 crore, +31.5% YoY and +25.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.5%, +99 bps YoY and +80 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 76.2 crore, +44.5% YoY and +30.8% QoQ.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 973.4 crore, +2.3% YoY, and-5.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 161.7 crore, +4.5% YoY and -2.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 16.6%, +35 bps YoY and +50 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 108.7 crore, +13.9% YoY and -4.5% QoQ.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 726.9 crore, +11.4% YoY, and-20.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 66.1 crore, +33.4% YoY and -2.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.1%, +150 bps YoY and +169 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 49.2 crore, +28.1% YoY and +20.7% QoQ. Ashika

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 453.2 crore, +16.4% YoY, and+4.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 145.2 crore, +17.2% YoY and +2.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 32%, +21 bps YoY and -63 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 121.2 crore, +19.7% YoY and +1.2% QoQ.

Prism Johnson Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2079.2 crore, -1.5% YoY, and+20.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 111.3 crore, -24.4% YoY and -16.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 5.4%, -162 bps YoY and -238 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -30.5 crore, Rs. 4.3 crore YoY, Rs. -11.5 crore QoQ. Ashika

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1144.6 crore, +37% YoY, and+27.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 83.6 crore, +51.3% YoY and +1.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 7.3%, +69 bps YoY and -189 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 45.3 crore, +147.6% YoY and +48.7% QoQ.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 99.7 crore, +1.1% YoY, and-19.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 35.4 crore, -16.3% YoY and -35% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 35.5%, -739 bps YoY and -855 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 22.6 crore, -35.5% YoY and -39.5% QoQ.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 165.4 crore, +30.4% YoY, and-1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 92.1 crore, +20.2% YoY and -19.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 55.7%, -473 bps YoY and -1306 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 47.7 crore, +40.7% YoY and -22.1% QoQ. Ashika

Harsha Engineers International Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 380.4 crore, +10.7% YoY, and+17.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 54.5 crore, +7.4% YoY and +37.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.3%, -44 bps YoY and +209 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 36.8 crore, +12.8% YoY and +23.9% QoQ.

Indoco Remedies Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 449.6 crore, +5% YoY, and-2.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 48.9 crore, -24.5% YoY and -22.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 10.9%, -426 bps YoY and -282 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 22.0 crore, -14.6% YoY and +41.6% QoQ. Ashika

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 211.3 crore, -21.3% YoY, and-24.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. -37.7 crore, Rs. 8.5 crore YoY, Rs. -9.8 crore QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -63.6 crore, Rs. -28.1 crore YoY, Rs. -51.6 crore QoQ.